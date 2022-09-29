CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare will limit some in-person services Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in the Lowcountry.

Roper’s six emergency departments will remain open.

However, Roper facilities will only be conducting “procedures that are urgent and/or emergent.”

Limited home health visits will take place Friday.

Physician partners will only conduct virtual visits.

Express cares closed at 5:00 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed Friday.

Outpatient imaging services will be closed Friday.

Access to hospitals will be limited as follows:

ROPER HOSPITAL

Effective Thursday night through Sunday, the open entrances will be at the Doughty Garage and the ED.

BON SECOURS ST. FRANCIS HOSPITAL

Effective Thursday night through Sunday, the open entrances will be at the Emergency Department and the Women’s, Infants and Children.

ROPER ST. FRANCIS MOUNT PLEASANT HOSPITAL

Effective Thursday night through Sunday, the only open entrance will be at the ED.

ROPER ST. FRANCIS BERKELEY HOSPITAL

Effective Thursday night, the only open entrance will be at the ED. The main hospital door will reopen for normal operations on Saturday morning.