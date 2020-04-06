Roper St. Francis reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 123 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 123.

Officials with Roper said 35 of the 123 patients are cleared of the virus, while 13 are being cared for in one of their hospitals.

15 teammates have tested positive, which is no change from Friday. However, one of those teammates is outside of the 14-day infection period and have been cleared to return to work.

Roper is waiting on results from 150 tests, which is a significant reduction from last week.

They have tested a total of 1,719 patients, and 1,446 of those patients have tested negative.