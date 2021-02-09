Roper St. Francis suspends scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare on Tuesday announced that the scheduling of new COVID-19 vaccinations is being temporarily suspended “because of the uncertainty around and lack of COVID-19 vaccine being delivered to Roper St. Francis.”

The vaccination drive-thru in North Charleston will not postpone already scheduled appointments.

According to a statement from Roper, the drive-thru site has the capacity to vaccinate 1,500 people per day, but “can’t administer those doses because [they] don’t have the vaccine inventory available.”

Likewise, Roper says that they “don’t know week-to-week what [they’re] going to receive in terms of vaccine supply.”

Roper says that additional medical facilities are facing the same issues.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.

