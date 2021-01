CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grace Lilly Karstetter was having nothing to do with 2020. She patiently waited until 12:02 a.m. on January 1, 2021 to make her debut in this world.



Grace was born at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital to parents Carl Fay Karsetter and Margaret Ann Karstetter. She was Roper’s first baby of 2021.