CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper Saint Francis Healthcare will close locations throughout the Lowcountry on Sunday night and Monday in anticipation of protests.

The Northwoods location in North Charleston will close Sunday night and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. Monday.

The location on North Main Street in Summerville will close Sunday night and reopen Tuesday morning.

Roper said that the “decisions to close are based on advice from elected officials and local law enforcement.”