NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists in the area of I-526 near the I-26 interchange should plan ahead for lane closures beginning Sunday.

Routine bridge inspections will be conducted on the stretch of I-526 eastbound and westbound between exits 17 and 19.

Single lane closures will occur on both I-526 EB and WB as crews conduct inspections.

Lane closures are planned for the following days and times: