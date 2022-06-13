CHARLESTON, S.C – Ruby Sunshine will donate a portion of their summer sales to We Are Family Charleston.

The New Orleans-influenced brunch spot, Ruby Sunshine has announced We Are Family Charleston as their Summer Seasonal Partner.

We Are Family Charleston is a non-profit organization that supports LGBTQI+ youth through leadership development and community engagement.

According to Ruby Sunshine, the restaurant will donate $1 from every Pride Mimosa Flight and Pride tee-shirt sold between May 31 through August 14 to the organization.

Ruby Sunshine is located on E. Bay Street in Downtown Charleston.

A second location is slated to open in Avondale in West Ashley.