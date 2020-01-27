Rules and Regulations for Food Trucks in the Holy City

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – This weekend, people from all over the Lowcountry enjoyed some farm to food truck eats.

Each year, thousands of people purchase food items from food trucks.

This weekend, News 2 spoke with some operators and owners of the trucks.

They told us that there are some rules that come with operating a restaurant on wheels.

According to owners, knowing where to park in Charleston can be an issue.

They also say that getting a DEHEC license can also be challenging.

But locals and vendors alike believe, there’s one thing that makes a food truck special and worth those every day challenges.

“The uniqueness that you get with a food truck with a restaurant your kind of tied in. Its difficult to have a lot of variety with a food truck the skies and limit,” Says Clay Stuckey, a local food truck owner.