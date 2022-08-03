CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular group workout class is coming to the Lowcountry with three new studios planned for Charleston and Hilton Head.

Rumble Boxing provides “45-minute, 10-round strength and conditioning group workouts crafted around teardrop-style aqua boxing bags and high-intensity strength training circuits,” according to the company.

Despite being a group workout, individualized support allows participants to range from beginner to expert.

The high-intensity interval training workout has attracted celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, David Beckham, and Kevin Hart.

Since its inception in 2017, Rumble has expanded to 25 locations nationwide, with over 250 locations globally in the works.

The company did not provide details on the exact locations or expected opening dates of the new studios.

