Run with Charleston County deputies during the 1st annual ‘Code 3 Miler’ 5K to honor fallen officers

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – You can join the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for a 5K run at Boone Hall Plantation to honor 12 fallen Charleston County officers and benefits Southern Paws Animal Rescue.

“Come run with the sheriff, she won’t mind if you pass her,” the agency said.

The first annual ‘Code 3 Miler’ will happen on Saturday, March 20th at Boone Hall Plantation.

Eagle Endurance, LLC, along with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are co-hosting the event.

Registration for the event closes on March 16th at 11:59 p.m.

