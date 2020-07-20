Runaway carriage horse euthanized after sustaining fatal injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A carriage horse in downtown Charleston was “humanely euthanized at the recommendation of a veterinarian” on Sunday, after taking off unattended.

Although no injuries or damages to the public were reported, the horse, named Ervin, sustained significant injuries to his legs during the ordeal.

Old South Carriage Company said that “the collaborating veterinarians determined surgery was not an option.”

Ervin had been with Old South Carriage Company since 2018. The organization says that they are devastated by the loss, as “the safety of [their] animals, customers, and neighbors has always been a top priority.”

They added that they are “currently assessing [their] procedures and protocol to ensure the safety of [the] horses.”

Editor’s note: this story has been updated with additional information regarding the circumstances of Ervin’s death.