Runways not expected to close at Charleston International Airport, officials monitoring weather conditions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Runways are not expected to close at Charleston International Airport and officials say they do not expect the winter weather to have any impact on flying operations.

The airport said it is in constant contact with Joint Base Charleston, which maintains the runways and the FAA in preparation for any weather incident.

Because South Carolina doesn’t see this type of weather often, we will continue to monitor temperatures and conduct runway readings to test friction,” said Diana Cossaboom, chief of media operations at Joint Base Charleston.

Cossaboom said JBC’s Civil Engineer Squadron will be on standby to plow and clear runways as needed.

Dozens of flight arrivals and departures at Charleston International Airport have been canceled due to winter weather that is impacting areas across the southeast.

“The airport’s most important message to travelers is for them to check in with their airlines for the latest flight information, prior to heading to the airport. They can also check our website www.iflychs.com for the latest flight departure and arrival schedules.”

You can follow arrivals and departures by clicking here.