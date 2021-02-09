Rural COVID-19 vaccination program coming to Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A rural COVID-19 vaccination program is coming to Hollywood, SC next Tuesday.

The event will be held February 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the St. Paul’s/Hollywood Library.

Phase 1A individuals and those over 65 years old will be eligible, and vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration is not required, but participants “are encouraged to fill out paperwork early” to help expedite the distribution process. Paperwork will be available to fill out at the library starting February 10.

Participants should bring the following:

Photo ID

Employee ID (if applicable)

Provider attestation form (if applicable)

Insurance card or Social Security number

Face coverings are required.