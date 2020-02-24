Rusty Bull debuts new beer to benefit Charleston County Parks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rusty Bull Brewing Company has announced a new beer in support of the Charleston County Parks Foundation.

The Sun’s Out Pale Ale will be sold at some Charleston County Parks events. A portion of the profits will be donated to the foundation, which helps locals “gain access to county parks and services.” The foundation aims to “develop and sustain projects that enable people to access Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission’s facilities, programs, and services for living an active and healthy lifestyle.”

The beer will debut on March 8, at the Reckoning in the Park Grateful Dead tribute concert at James Island County Park.

Rusty Bull describes the beer as a “classic pale ale, crisp with a touch of hops.”