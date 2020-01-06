S.C. Historical Society Winter Lecture Series

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Historical Society will host a Winter Lecture Series on Tuesday evenings during the month of February.

The lectures will take place from February 4th to February 25th at 6:00p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Downtown Charleston.

The lectures will be delivered by “accredited historians, professors, or experts from around the state.”

Tickets are available now. Prices for S.C. Historical Society members are $10 per lecture, or $38 for a season pass. For non-members, each lecture will cost $15 to attend and a season pass will cost $50.

K-12 teachers from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester II counties can get in free with their teacher ID.

The S.C. Historical Society released the following schedule: