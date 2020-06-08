S.C. Primary Election: What to know

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – This year 10% of polling locations across the state have been relocated according to Chris Whitmire, South Carolina State of Election Commission Spokesperson.

You can visit scvotes.org to see where your polling location is.

“250 polling locations throughout the state have been relocated due to COVID-19. That’s because either the facility said you can’t use this location at this time or a shortage of poll managers. We did experience a shortage of poll managers,” said Whitmire.

There have been 9 polling location changes in Charleston County according to Joe Debney, Executive Director of Charleston County Board of Elections.

“We are going to have less poll workers then what you would normally see for an election, but we will process through that. We’re going to make sure you get to vote. We’re not going to turn anyone away,” said Debney.

Social distancing will be required at all polling locations.

Voters are asked to wear masks, gloves, and to bring their own pen.

“Poll managers will have masks, gloves, and face shields. They’ll have cleaning supplies both alcohol wipes for the voting equipment and disinfecting wipes for doorknobs and table surfaces. They’ll be cleaning those surfaces throughout the day,” said Whitmire.

Polling locations will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Voters must bring a form of identification i.e. a valid S.C. driver’s license, voter registration card, or a military ID.