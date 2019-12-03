Lowcountry student named finalist in Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway

Max W. of Ravenel, S.C. has been named one of the 20 finalists in the 11th annual Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

Students from across the country sent in video auditions for the chance to compete during halftime of one of the College Football Championship games.

Participants battle to see who can throw the most footballs into an “over-sized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds”, according to the official press release.

Dr. Pepper promises the winner $100,000 in tuition, and the runner up $25,000 in tuition.

Max will take the field during halftime of the SEC Championship game.