CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saint Leo University is modifying campus operations ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Ian.

The school previously moved classes at nearly all of its campuses online from September 26 through September 30, but has since made the decision to cancel classes from September 28 through September 30.

This includes “the residential campus in Pasco County, FL, this includes Florida locations in Tampa, at MacDill Air Force Base, on the Spring Hill, Brooksville, and New Port Richey campuses of Pasco-Hernando State College, in Ocala, Key West, Lake City, Jacksonville, and Mayport,” as well as in Savannah, GA, and Charleston, SC.

The only campuses exempt from the move are the Corpus Christi, TX campus and the Columbus, MS campus.

Additional announcements regarding the storm will be posted on the university’s website.