Salute From the Shore scheduled for Fourth of July

Charleston County News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 11th annual Salute From the Shore is set to take place on July 4, 2020.

The non-profit group was founded to honor service members on Independence Day.

Military aircraft from Joint Base Charleston and Shaw Air Force Base, as well as “vintage, civilian-owned and flown aircraft,” will fly down the coast from Myrtle Beach to Bluffton.

Around 1:00 p.m., two F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base and a C-17 from JBC will take off from just North of Myrtle Beach to kickoff the event. They will be followed by a vintage P51, flown by a civilian.

Pawleys Island residents can expect to see the F-16s around 1:06 p.m. and the C-17 around 1:14 p.m.

The F-16s are expected over the Isle of Palms around 1:15 p.m., followed by the C-17 around 1:29.

The F-16s will make their way to the Charleston Harbor around 1:16 p.m., followed by the C-17 around 1:32 p.m.

Around 1:20 p.m. and 1:35 p.m. respectively, the F-16s and C-17 will fly over Folly Beach.

Edisto Island residents should expect the F-16s around 1:24 p.m. and the C-17 around 1:41 p.m.

The full tentative schedule is below:

