Salvation Army Angel Tree registration extended

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Salvation Army has extended the registration deadline to participate in this year’s Angel Tree program.

Parents who want to sign their children up for the Angel Tree now have until October 15 to register.

No online registration will be available this year. Instead, parents must visit the Salvation Army at 2135 Ashley River Road.

Parents can visit weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Children are not allowed at registration.

To limit possible COVID-19 spread, those signing up for the Angel Tree are asked to come in through the back entrance, practice social distancing, and wear a mask.

The following items are necessary for sign up:

State-issued picture ID.

Original birth certificates for all children 12 years and under.

October EBT printout with household information and EBT amount. No EBT cards, texts, or online/app review will be accepted.

Those who do not receive EBT should bring proof of ALL household income and ALL household expenses. These documents should be paper copies.

Clothing and shoe sizes for all children 12 years and under.

For more information, call (843) 747-5271.