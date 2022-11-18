CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Salvation Army is kicking off its Red Kettle campaign just in time for the holiday season.

Today the red kettles can be found all over the world, and the tradition dates back to 1891 in San Francisco, when a Salvation Army Captain wanted to feed Christmas dinner to the less fortunate and was looking for a way to fund the project.

The Charleston chapter of the Salvation Army continues that same tradition today, collecting the first donation of the season outside of Northwoods Mall Friday morning. This is their largest fundraiser of the year.

The Salvation Army is a Christian charity whose mission is to meet human needs, which leaders say can look like lots of different things, especially around the holidays:

“This is not only helping us get through the Christmas season, and do all the good work we do through Christmas, but it continues on throughout the year as we help the homeless population in the Lowcountry as we help with rent and lease, utility assistance as well as food packets, medical assistance, all those things are things we can do throughout the year because of the generosity of people at Christmas.” -Captain Mike Michaels, The Salvation Army

If you are interested in donating, you can spot the red kettle outside Northwoods Mall and other spots around town.