CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Democratic Party elected new leadership during a convention held Saturday.

Sam Skardon, who ran a close election for Senate District 41 in November 2020, was named chairman for the Charleston County Dems.

Skardon worked on the campaigns for 2010 Gubernatorial Candidate Vincent Sheheen, the 2008 Presidential Campaign of then-Senator Barack Obama, and spent three years serving on the Congressional staff for U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

“Progress in South Carolina has to come from Charleston County,” said Skardon. “The only way to improve our schools, expand Medicaid, or earn living wages is to elect strong Democrats up and down the ballot in our part of the state. We’re going to work hard to make sure our voters, volunteers, and donors know how important they are, and that progress is only possible with their support.”

1st Vice Chair Danielle Vinson, 2nd Vice Chair Sagid Elhillali, and 3rd Vice Chair Sydney Van Bulck were also elected on Saturday.

The new officers were elected to two-year terms, which will include South Carolina’s first presidential election cycle while serving as the first in the nation Democratic primary.

Other noteworthy elections include the special election for State Senate District 42, and the 2024 general election where half of Charleston County Council and every state legislative seat and U.S. Congressional seat will be on the ballot.