Sand and sandbags available for residents of Edisto Beach

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – As Hurricane Dorian inches closer to the United States, people living in coastal communities are closely watching the storm’s movement.

While we are not expecting any direct impacts from the storm’s landfall, heavy rain and high tides are not out of the question next week as the storm pulls away from the Florida peninsula.

People living in coastal areas that have experienced flooding issues in the past should always have their hurricane preparedness plans at the ready this time of year.

The Town of Edisto Beach is reminding residents that there are sandbags available at the Edisto Fire Department and sand is available at the Jungle Road Park parking area beside Palmetto Plaza if needed.

Everyone located along coastal South Carolina should continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian and take this time to review their hurricane plans as we are now in peak season.