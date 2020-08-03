Sandbag distribution and protecting your home from storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – When it comes to protecting your home from a hurricane or a tropical storm here in Charleston—the first step is picking up sandbags.

Whether you’ve lived in your home for some time—or are a new homeowner like Danielle Scott, preparing her home for a storm is something she takes seriously. She said, ‘this is something that I’ve spent a lot of money on and spent my life savings on, so obviously I don’t want anything to happen to it.’

Not knowing the severity of what this named storm would bring, Scott began her hurricane prep this past weekend.

Anything laying around outside got picked up and put in the garage, we’ve had the roof recently inspected because it is a new home—so we know the roof is good to go. Other than that I have some non-perishable food in the cabinet and some back up batteries. Danielle Scott, Charleston Homeowner

As for the sandbag locations, Scott said she felt comfortable being there as the City of Charleston was ensuring proper COVID-19 protocols with no more than 8 individuals to a pile of sand.

I definitely feel like the social distancing was in effect at that location—there were plenty of shovels and everything was evenly spaced and everyone was wearing a mask. Danielle Scott, Charleston Homeowner

Scott said no matter what the impact will be from this storm, she’ll be prepared again for the next and is advising others to do the same.

