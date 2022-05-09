CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Water Mission partnered with students at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School to bring awareness to the global water crisis.

According to Charleston County School District, Sanders-Clyde students read The Water Princess by Susan Verde, participated in a water carrying relay race, and discussed the extent some people go through to get safe water.

Water Mission volunteers visited with the school’s Engineering Club to design homemade water filters.

Students made water filters with pebbles, sand, and charcoal to transform dirty water into cleaner water. (via Charleston County School District)

The school’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) teacher, Lucy McCann lead the partnership.

“Our students enjoyed partnering with Water Mission for multiple informative and engaging activities,” McCann said. “We look forward to working with them in the future!”