MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper is planning to test dam sirens in part of the utility’s emergency action plan in late August.

Santee Cooper will be testing sirens located at the Santee Dam and in the Santee River floodplain, starting at 9:30 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. on August 23.

“Tone-alert radios issued to floodplain residents in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties will be tested and activated by the National Weather Service, and Santee Cooper’s telephone-based warning system for the floodplain also will be exercised,” Santee Cooper said in a release.

The company notes that siren tests are conducted to ensure the utility’s warning equipment is functioning correctly in the event of dam failure or any issues with the Santee Dam.

Several agencies will participate in the exercise including the National Weather Service, South Carolina Emergency Management, law enforcement, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.