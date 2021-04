SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A new satellite voting unit will be used for absentee voting in the upcoming Town of Sullivan’s Island Municipal Election.

The unit will be at Sunrise Presbyterian Church (3222 Middle Street) on from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on April 13 and 27.

The election, which takes place on May 4, is for the mayoral seat and three council seats.

