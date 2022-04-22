MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers traveling through Rifle Range Road at Long Grove Drive should prepare for lane shifts and delays are crews conduct paving work on the roadway this Saturday.

Lane closures will happen at two sections of Rifle Range Road for paving.

The first phase of work will start at 6 a.m. at Rifle Range Road at Long Grove Drive, and drivers should prepare for traffic delays and lane shifts throughout the day.

The Long Grove Drive entrance into The Shoppes at Seaside Farms will be closed to all traffic until work is complete.

Paving is expected to be completed by 6 p.m., weather permitting.