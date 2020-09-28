Saturday protests leave four arrested, Chief of Police wants to work together with protestors

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Four arrests were made following a protest downtown Saturday night.

The protest was illegal since there was not an issued permit, but officials say it remained peaceful for the most part.

59-year-old Richard Ray and 46-year-old Matthew Constantine were charged with unlawful carrying firearms with no concealed carry permits.

Protestors surrounded the vehicle before police intervened and found four guns in the truck including an AR-15. Pepper spray, a wooden club, knives, and ammunition were also found in the vehicle.

The driver, Constantine, was released on a $10,000 bond. The passenger, Ray, was released on a $25,000 bond.

Constantine and Ray will have their first court appearance in December.

“The biggest message I can provide about that incident is ‘see something, say something.’ Be specific if you have specific information, it’s something that we’re interested in.” Luther Reynolds, City of Charleston Chief of Police

Arrests was also made for failure to obey lawful order and public intoxication.

“We have to protect both the protestors and the visitors and residents. We have things in place to make sure that the protestors had a safe area where they could exercise their first amendment, where they could be heard, where they could do it safely and responsibly,” said Luther Reynolds, Chief of CPD.

