SC 7 Expedition ends in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of hikers that set off July 1 in the upstate ended their statewide walk Friday in Charleston.

The SC 7 Expedition began with the goal of highlighting seven wonders along the Palmetto Trail. This year’s sites included the Chattooga River, Sassafras Mountain, Jocassee Gorges, Congaree National Park, Edisto River, ACE Basin, and Bull Island.

Major General Tom Mullikin (SCSG, Ret.), who also serves as the chair of the Governor’s S.C. Floodwater Commission, led the hike.

He said the group is “raising awareness on the things we can do to protect our state from flooding and extreme weather.” The group held four trash clean ups along the way, and is working with organizations like the South Carolina Aquarium to educate the public on environmental protection.

The 2021 expedition was the second in history. Last year’s expedition was turned into the documentary, Higher Ground.