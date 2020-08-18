SC Aquarium hosting Healthcare Heroes Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From August 17 through September 13, staff from Roper, Trident, and MUSC can visit the SC Aquarium free of charge for Healthcare Heroes Month.

The initiative, supported by SC BlueCross BlueShield, is a way to thank those who have been working tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure a safe visiting experience, the aquarium is requiring all guests wear face coverings and comply with all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Healthcare workers can call the Aquarium Customer Service Center to reserve a ticket for a specific date and time. Proof of employment is required at the admission gate.