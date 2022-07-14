CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shark Week is coming up, and ahead of shark-themed programming, the South Carolina Aquarium is giving fans a face-to-face experience with the apex creatures!

The South Carolina Aquarium is celebrating the peak predators of the ocean with themed exhibits and experiences for the public to enjoy.

Ahead of Shark Week, the SC Aquarium is offering a variety of activities including a scavenger hunt, educational programs, photo ops, and a special event just for the grown-ups.

The aquarium’s activities will run from July 16 through July 24. The festivities are included with a general admission ticket and members have the option to reserve a time slot.

More information on SC Aquarium’s Shark Week activities can be found here.