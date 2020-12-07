SC Aquarium kicks off virtual Sea Life by Starlight auction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Aquarium on Monday began this year’s Sea Life by Starlight auction, which is entirely virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m., viewers can tune into the Aquarium’s Facebook and Instagram pages for live looks into the Sea Turtle Care Center.

Care team members will “spotlight a patient and talk about some of the auction items available for bidding.”

The auction features many items from local businesses, and “all proceeds will directly benefit the Sea Turtle Care Center’s life-saving efforts.”

Items range from a weekend at the Masters to a bundle of signed Stephen Colbert swag.

Local ‘sea-lebrities’ are expected to join the broadcasts to highlight the aquarium’s important work.

Click here to learn more about the auction.

