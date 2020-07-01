SC Aquarium launching “Monsters: From Micro to Mega” exhibit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This weekend, the SC Aquarium will introduce a new exhibit months in the making. ‘Monsters: From Micro to Mega’ will feature hand-made sculptures and scenes of monsters throughout the aquarium, highlighting that “they are not always intrusive or scary.”

The exhibit, which was conceptualized, designed, and built in-house, will introduce visitors to the many unique species native to South Carolina, and explain the roles they play in our ecosystem.

For example, a 12-foot-tall praying mantis welcomes visitors to the Mountain Forest exhibit, and a 40-foot-long giant squid made of nearly 1,000 plastic bottles resides in another gallery.

Director of Aquarium Experience, Kevin Kampwerth, hopes that “visitors will love walking through galleries they’ve been through dozens of times and seeing them in a whole new light.”