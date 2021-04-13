SC Aquarium partnering with Charleston County Public Library

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium and Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) are partnering for a program designed to expand aquarium access within the community.

Week-long memberships to the aquarium will be available for checkout to CCPL cardholders.

10 passes will be available, each admitting two adults and eight children. Families can check out passes online or at CCPL locations. If all passes are checked out, families can put their names on a waitlist.

Aquarium membership manager Kayla Halchak said that the aquarium is excited to welcome more people through its doors:

“At the heart of everything we do, we strive to connect people to water, wildlife and wild places. Through this partnership, more people in our community can experience the Aquarium and learn about the many natural wonders of South Carolina.” Kayla Halchak

Click here to book a pass.