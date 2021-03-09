SC Aquarium reaches funding goal to save critical programs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium on Tuesday announced that it has reached its critical funding goal through the “Our World Without” campaign.

Despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020, the goal was met three weeks before the self-imposed deadline.

The funds raised in the campaign will go towards two of the aquarium’s most important programs, the Sea Turtle Care Center, and education.

Kevin Mills, president and CEO of the aquarium, said that as the economic blows of the pandemic became more clear, “it was inconceivable… that [they] may lose [their] ability to educate schoolchildren, or save the lies of sick and injured sea turtles.”

Thanks to the generosity of the public, Mills says that the programs are no longer in jeopardy.