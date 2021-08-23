SC Aquarium to require face coverings

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium on Monday announced plans to require face coverings for all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.

The requirement will go into effect on Wednesday.

Masks will be required at all times during the visit.

The aquarium explained the reasoning for the requirement, saying “masks help protect our guests and staff who are unable to be vaccinated, including children under 12.”

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the aquarium suffered a serious financial blow as it was shut down for months.

With cases rising once again and the highly-contagious Delta variant circulating, masks can help the aquarium remain open while mitigating disease spread.