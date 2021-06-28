SC Attorney General hosting free legal clinic for veterans, service members

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The office of South Carolina Attorney General (AG) Alan Wilson will host a free clinic for veterans and service members with legal needs on Wednesday, July 14 as part of the Veterans and Armed Forces Legal OutReach (VALOR) Program.

Veterans, reservists, and active-duty service members can get legal documents such as wills, living wills, and powers of attorney while at the clinic. AG Wilson said that the program “better connects veterans and members of the military with the legal help they need and may not know where to get, or may not be able to afford.”

He went on to say that the legal profession recognizes the “moral obligation to support those who defend the freedoms we treasure.”

The clinic is being held at the Johnson Hagood Stadium from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required. Those with appointments will be given priority, but walk-ins are also welcome.

To schedule an appointment, call Charleston Pro Bono at (843) 853-6456.