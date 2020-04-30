SC Coast Guard Cutters receive grant from Coast Guard Foundation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Coast Guard Cutters homeported in North Charleston are among 25 cutters nationwide slated to receive financial support from the Coast Guard Foundation.

The grants are to be used “to support crew morale and wellness needs related to deployment in support of national security and safety missions.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, crews are not allowed to leave their ships while on months-long deployments. As such, additional funds for “basic necessities, fitness equipment, game nights, and other morale-enhancing activities” are much appreciated.

Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation, said “for centuries, brief port calls have been the main way crews maintain their edge and effectiveness during months at sea. Through the generous support of our donors, we are giving grants to these deploying crews to support their fitness and community-building.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security, there are currently three cutters stationed in North Charleston: USCGC Anvil, USCGC Chinook, and USCGC Cormorant. It was not immediately clear which two will receive the grants.