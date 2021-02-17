SC colleges hoping for ‘normal’ Fall 2021 semester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) and Clemson University on Wednesday announced tentative plans for a ‘normal’ Fall 2021 semester, with both aiming for mostly in-person classes by that time.

In a letter to the CofC community, President Andrew Hsu explained:

“With the current number of active COVID-19 cases on campus remaining relatively low and with forecasts that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to 300 million Americans by the end of July, we anticipate returning to the full array of academic and campus life offerings that are so fundamental to the College of Charleston experience by the time school begins on August 24, 2021. “

Hsu cautioned, however, that the plans are subject to change, with the health and safety of the campus and community remaining the top priority.

Clemson officials put out a similar statement, saying that while they will “keep in place infrastructure and mechanisms to transition [their] teaching toward a mix of traditional, blended, and fully online modalities if necessary,” they have begun planning for “a near-typical fall semester.”

The “near” typical element likely refers to the many COVID-19 protocols Clemson says are expected to remain in place through the Fall 2021 semester, including “face coverings, aggressive testing, isolation, cleaning, etc.”

As the state and country navigate the COVID-19 process and pandemic, the schools will monitor and adapt accordingly.