SC employees to benefit from Booz Allen Hamilton’s $1M pandemic resilience program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Booz Allen Hamilton announced that they will be donating over $100 million to employees and their communities as part of their pandemic resilience program.

Charleston is one of ten cities selected “to receive front-line COVID-19 assistance and enhanced employee benefits.”

Key aspects of the program for employees include:

Major enhancements to benefit programs “to support employees dealing with health, childcare, and COVID-related issues.

10 days of leave to be used for public service “by employees trained in fields such as nursing or firefighting.”

Assured job security through at least July 1.

The program also includes a philanthropic initiative “to provide funding, assistance, and technology expertise to aid vulnerable populations, military families, veterans, and frontline healthcare workers.”

Booz Allen Hamilton is currently working with Feeding America, the COVID-19 Military Support Initiative, and the CDC foundation. They expect to add more partners in the future.

The funds will be reallocated from the company’s budget by eliminating many events “and a variety of other overhead expenses, as well as a hiring freeze in non-billable departments.”

President and CEO Horacio Rozanski said “supporting our people empowers them to fully support our clients in this time of critical need. Our business is our people, and this is just the right thing to do.”