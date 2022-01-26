SC House adopts resolution honoring late Lowcountry leader Abe Jenkins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina House of Representatives on Wednesday adopted a resolution honoring a Lowcountry politician that died January 17.

Abe Jenkins was a Summerville High School graduate who went on to shape local, state, and national politics.

He worked on the campaigns of former President Barack Obama and candidate Pete Buttigieg, and served as the political director for the South Carolina Democratic Party.

The resolution reads in part: