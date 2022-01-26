SC House adopts resolution honoring late Lowcountry leader Abe Jenkins

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina House of Representatives on Wednesday adopted a resolution honoring a Lowcountry politician that died January 17.

Abe Jenkins was a Summerville High School graduate who went on to shape local, state, and national politics.

He worked on the campaigns of former President Barack Obama and candidate Pete Buttigieg, and served as the political director for the South Carolina Democratic Party.

The resolution reads in part:

Be it resolved by the House of Representatives: That the members of the South Carolina House of Representatives, by this resolution, express their profound sorrow upon the passing of Abraham “Abe” Jenkins, Jr., of Charleston County and extend their deepest sympathy to his loving family and his many friends.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES