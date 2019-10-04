SC Lawmakers seek new ways to combat the Opioid Crisis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The House Opioid Prevention Study Committee is seeking new ideas to combat the Opioid Epidemic in South Carolina.

While lawmakers have been working hard to find solutions; some believe that we still have a long way to go. 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says that it will take some time to meet our goals as a state.

“Moving away from opioids…moving away from heroin, and moving on with a better life.” says Richardson. “That’s what we would hope to see. And I think we’ll get there but it won’t be by 2020 or 2022 anything like that.”

One of the issues discussed at tonight’s meeting was finding a way to strengthen the numbers of people who attend drug court.

“I want to know what ideas you might have to make drug court more attractive to people who might otherwise qualify,” asks an attendant. “Because it really does seem to be successful when people do it.”

Richardson responded by saying that he believes that educating judges on the positive outcomes of drug court sentencing can help with that issue.

As an organization, they believe that education truly is the key to reducing opioid addiction and substance abuse. Richardson explained that starting as young as elementary school can be incredibly effective.

Charleston County Associate Probate Judge Tamara Curry wants the community to know about it’s resources.

“It’s an issue and we want our community to be knowledgeable,” she says. “We have rapid repsonse teams through the police forces in the Charleston and tri-county area that are here to hopefully save lives.”