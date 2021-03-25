SC Manufacturers Alliance hosts COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru at Boeing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA) and MUSC on Thursday hosted a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru for employees in the manufacturing sector.

The event was held at the Boeing North Charleston Campus.



Via SCMA

2,000 appointments for employees from 16 companies were on the books for the event.

The event was the fifth event by SCMA and MUSC this year, with previous events being held across the state.

Boeing SC site leader Lane Ballard said “working together to ensure as many South Carolinians receive the vaccine as possible is the right step in protecting our communities and families.