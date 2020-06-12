SC National Guard demobilized, screened for COVID-19 following return from DC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, 220 of the 445 SC National Guard Troops previously deployed to Washington, DC, were demobilized and screened for COVID-19 in Charleston.
Members of the 1-118th Infantry Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company, as well as companies A, B, C, D and I, the 4-118th Infantry Battalion rear detachment, and a detachment from the 1-134 Field Artillery Regiment, returned to SC on June 9 after a spending a week in DC assisting local law enforcement with ensuring peaceful protests.
Troops spent a few days on orders after their return “to allow time to out-process” and to prepare for COVID-19 screenings.
Screenings were conducted by “members from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Hanahan Fire Department, and medical personnel from the SC Air and Army National Guard…to evaluate the medical readiness of the returning Soldiers.”