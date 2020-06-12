SC National Guard demobilized, screened for COVID-19 following return from DC

Approximately 445 U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 1-118th Infantry Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, demobilized June 12, 2020 at several locations across the state, including North Charleston, South Carolina. Several agencies from Charleston County assisted in the medical screening of 220 of the 445 demobilizing Soldiers in Charleston. Members from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Hanahan Fire Department, and medical personnel from the South Carolina Air and Army National Guard, conducted 220 COVID-19 tests to evaluate the medical readiness of the returning Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Adam Raynor, South Carolina National Guard)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, 220 of the 445 SC National Guard Troops previously deployed to Washington, DC, were demobilized and screened for COVID-19 in Charleston.

Members of the 1-118th Infantry Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company, as well as companies A, B, C, D and I, the 4-118th Infantry Battalion rear detachment, and a detachment from the 1-134 Field Artillery Regiment, returned to SC on June 9 after a spending a week in DC assisting local law enforcement with ensuring peaceful protests.

Troops spent a few days on orders after their return “to allow time to out-process” and to prepare for COVID-19 screenings.

Screenings were conducted by “members from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Hanahan Fire Department, and medical personnel from the SC Air and Army National Guard…to evaluate the medical readiness of the returning Soldiers.”