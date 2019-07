SULLIVAN’S SIALDN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Sullivan’s Island was notified of a ‘nurdle’ spill on the beach. Nurdles are small plastic pellets that could pose a risk to wildlife.

Town officials believe the spill originated at the Port.

We’re told the State Ports Authority hired a company to clean up the beach over the weekend. They are still out there cleaning up the pellets today.

It’s a slow process because of the size of the pellets.