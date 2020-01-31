SC Port to celebrate structural completion of new terminal in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority’s third container terminal is almost complete.

A topping out celebration will mark the structural completion of the new operations building at the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal on Friday.

Phase one of the facility is scheduled to open in March of 2021. Upon completion, the 134-acre Phase One will have a 1,400-foot wharf, five 169-foot-tall ship-to-shore cranes and 25 hybrid rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes.

This will be the third container terminal for the SC Port. The other two are the Wando Welch Terminal and North Charleston Terminal.