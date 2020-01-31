Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 Midday

SC Port to celebrate structural completion of new terminal in North Charleston

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Ports Authority’s third container terminal is almost complete.

A topping out celebration will mark the structural completion of the new operations building at the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal on Friday.

  • Provided
  • Provided

Phase one of the facility is scheduled to open in March of 2021. Upon completion, the 134-acre Phase One will have a 1,400-foot wharf, five 169-foot-tall ship-to-shore cranes and 25 hybrid rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes.

This will be the third container terminal for the SC Port. The other two are the Wando Welch Terminal and North Charleston Terminal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES