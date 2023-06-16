CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The plan to redevelop Union Pier into a mixed-use neighborhood is taking a different turn.

The South Carolina Ports Authority is taking a step back and the City of Charleston will now lead the project with help from the community and third-party consultants.

South Carolina Ports Authority CEO Barbara Melvin said during a Friday morning press conference that the SC Ports will defer recommendations to the city’s Planning Commission to allow more time and community input on the redevelopment project.

SC Ports owns the 70-acre site and planned to redevelop it into a mixed-use neighborhood with housing, retail, hotels, and green space.

After presenting their proposal earlier this year, and holding numerous public meetings, the community expressed concern about the height and density of the project, the environmental impact, and how quickly it was unfolding.

Melvin said neighbors also made it clear they want to see the project address resiliency, traffic, and affordable housing needs.

There was also a call for more green space.

The City of Charleston and its community partners, including several preservation groups, will now have a year to come up with a new plan.

Melvin said the core components of the project will remain the same – including creating a mixed-use neighborhood and expanding waterfront access.