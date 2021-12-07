SC Ports handles over 250,000 containers in November

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Ports moves another record number of containers in November, marking the ninth consecutive month of record volumes.

SC Ports has handled 250,711 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal, and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in November 2021 – a 21% increase year-over-year.

SC Ports also handled 138,573 pier containers, measuring containers of any size – a 21% year-over-year increase.

With record throughput volumes, we are experiencing higher than normal on-terminal inventories, especially with empty containers,” says SC Ports CEO Jim Newsome. “We are working with our ocean carrier partners to ramp up evacuations of empties to ensure we maintain terminal fluidity.”

November sets a monthly record for the ninth consecutive month while more retail imports continue to move into the Port of Charleston.