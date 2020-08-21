SC Red Cross disaster workers deploying to gulf ahead of tropical storms

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Palmetto SC Region of the Red Cross is deploying disaster workers to Alabama and Florida as the gulf region braces for two tropical storms in the coming weeks.

10 volunteers will leave within the next two days, and more will be sent if needed. Those heading out include:

Brian Waymire, Pawleys Island

Chris Austin, Pawleys Island

Nona Mason, Ladson

Gary Thurman, Conway

Bill Martin, Isle of Palms

Julienne Correa, Greenville

Bruce Devoe, Simpsonville

Sheri Bodnar, Upstate

Peter Bacigalupi, Upstate

Terry Barcelona, Mauldin (will offer virtual logistics support)

According to the Red Cross, the volunteers have been screened for COVID-19, and have “completed COVID-19 operating procedure training.”

The Red Cross has “pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies” from Florida to Texas, as the exact path of the storms is still unclear.